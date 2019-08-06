The Ukrainians called the pensions 2020
Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine Pavlo Rozenko believes that the minimum pension in 2020 can be set at the level of UAH 1700-1750. This was Deputy Prime Minister Rozenko said on the air “Evening Prime” on the TV channel”112 Ukraine”.
According to Rozenko, today there are all preconditions for significant growth of the minimum wage and minimum pension in the next year.
“I think that the minimum pension in the following year can be set at the level of 1700-1750, and before the end of the year, I think, up to 1,900 UAH entirely. It is actually a living wage for the disabled,” said Deputy Prime Minister.
Also Rozenko believes that in 2020 the minimum wage may not be less than 6.5 thousand UAH.
Note that while official position of the party “servant of the People” on this issue was not. The budget for 2020 is approved by the Parliament in its new composition. According to the Budget code of Ukraine, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approves and submits to Parliament before September 15, the draft law on the state budget for next year.
Recall from 1 January 2019, the minimum pension increased by 172 1669 UAH to UAH for persons over 65 years of age and employed for at least 30 years for women and 35 for men. Wages have also risen to 4173. The subsistence minimum for persons incapacitated amounted to UAH 1497.