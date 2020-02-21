The Ukrainians explained how to calculate the payment for the February gas
As the price of “Naftogaz” is calculated based on the results of trading on the exchange in the Netherlands, and gas monopoly, opened it, the Ukrainians can make a preliminary calculation of the price that they will see their bills for the month of February.
According to the new methodology of the Cabinet of Ministers, as the basis for calculations is taken to be the arithmetic mean of the index value of the TTF (Day-Ahead and Weekend) for the period from 1 to 22 February. The estimated period has not yet ended, but previously, according to market participants, the results from 1 to 17 February, the average price for gas was $ 3 830 UAH per thousand cubic meters without VAT.
In the end it is about 4 600 UAH with VAT value added tax, which is 1 000 less than last month. Margin of gasbeton is 2.5% of the price for gas without VAT.
3 830 x 2.5% = 95,75 UAH per 1 thousand cubic meters of gas.
Tariff for services of transportation by main pipelines remained unchanged and equal 124,16 UAH per 1,000 cubic meters of gas (without VAT).
3 830 + 95,75 + 124,16 = 4 050 UAH.
In addition to the amount received is added 20% VAT and, in accordance with preliminary calculations, the Ukrainians in their bills will see the price is approximately equal to 4.85-4.90 UAH for 1 cubic meter.
This is of course preliminary calculations, since depending on fluctuations on the stock exchange the final price may vary. However, the February price of gas should be approximately 17% lower in comparison with the January 5 868 UAH per 1,000 cubic meters.
In turn, the Director of energy programs of the Center for world economy and international relations of the NAS of Ukraine Valentyn Zemlyansky said that the final price will be exposed to “Naftogaz” since February 22.
“I predict the price in the region of 5 000 UAH per 1 thousand cubic meters, and the market may well give the price even lower,” he said.