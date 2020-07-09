The Ukrainians for six months, banks sold $7,18 billion
Foreign exchange reserves in the hands of the population for six months, “lost” on the $748 million
The purchase of foreign currency by the population from banks through official exchange offices during the reporting period amounted to $6.43 billion.
The population of Ukraine in January-June banks sold the currency to $7,18 billion in equivalent. This is stated in the National Bank’s survey.
According to him, the purchase of foreign currency by the population from banks in the reporting period amounted to $6.43 billion. Thus, net sales of foreign currency for the first half of 2020 amounted to $748 million
In the second quarter of the citizens-physical persons have sold to banks $2.98 billion through official exchange offices, bought a $2.7 billion Net sales in the second quarter was $277 million
In June, the population had sold the currency to $1.28 billion, bought for $1.1 billion, Net sales amounted to $177 million
As reported, the national Bank in June bought on the interbank market $1,155 billion and it did not sell foreign currency from its international reserves.
korrespondent.net