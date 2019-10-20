The Ukrainians got in an accident in Hungary: there are photos from the scene
In Hungary, the Mercedes minibus with passengers from Ukraine crashed into a tree. Six people were injured, three of them needed emergency surgery. Recall that in mid-October in the Lviv region in the accident hit the tour bus from Belarus.
The incident occurred on Saturday, October 19, near the Hungarian village of Pazin.
Operational photos
In addition to the hospitalized in medical institutions of the region Borsod-Abauj-Zemplen needed help with the four passengers of the bus. However, their condition does not inspire fear, and they were sent home, according to Mukachevo.net with reference to the Department of consular service of the MFA of Ukraine.
Police previously called the culprit driver of the minibus who was speeding and lost control. At the intersection, the bus slid to the curb and collided with a tree.
Recall last summer a car with Ukrainians got in an accident in Bulgaria, one of our compatriot died, and in Poland in the collision of the bus with a truck killed three Ukrainians, another one was hospitalized in serious condition.
