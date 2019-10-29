The Ukrainians reacted funny photoshopped pics to quarrel Vladimir Zelensky volunteer in Gold
Vladimir Zelensky visited Gold where volunteers refuse to leave the position of the Ukrainian military, to prevent the withdrawal of the troops.
It is reported FaceNews.ua with reference to Hyser.
The President had a very emotional conversation with a volunteer, during which Zelensky said: “I’m 42 years old I don’t goof.” This phrase of the President has caused the most reaction and discussion online. And soon the network was flooded with new faces with a new quote from Zelensky.
Ukrainians showed their wit, sense of humor and sarcasm, making fun of the President. Zelensky compared with the great generals and military leaders.
