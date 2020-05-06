The Ukrainians were allowed to fly to Germany
Tuesday, may 5, the airline “Ukraine International Airlines” will perform the third special flight of Ukrainian workers in Germany in the framework of previously concluded employment contracts.
This is reported by Hvylya, citing a press-service MAU.
Thus, a special passenger flight from Kiev will go to Frankfurt.
“Gained a clear and transparent mechanism of transportation of Ukrainian citizens abroad. The mandatory conditions of travel include: the existence of an employment visa, contract for a period of three months and medical insurance, including in case COVID-19. Accepted for carriage only officially employed citizens, whose departure abroad is not an epidemiological risk”, — stated in the message.
It is also reported that the UIA has received additional orders for Charter flights in Germany, the UK, Finland, Sweden, Poland.
If this has been previously done similar flights in Helsinki and London.