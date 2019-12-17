The Ukrainians were less likely to apply for grants
Deputy Minister of social policy Vitaly muzichenko reports that the number of requests for grants within two months of the heating season decreased by 60% compared to the same period last year.
The number of applicants has decreased because, for many households, subsidies are reassigned automatically.
However, there are categories of citizens who had to apply for re-grant, for example, renters, households where the registered people who do not live there and inhabited by people who have no income.
Note that in the beginning of this year on housing subsidies provided 55.1 billion UAH. In may, the amount was adjusted to 47.5 billion. In the Ministry believe that such funds fully covers the needs of the population.
In may nearly a million Ukrainians have applied, with only 6% of applicants received a refusal for the request for grant.
Recall that the average size of grants for payment of housing and communal services in November amounted to about 1.2 thousand UAH. About 3 million households received payments.