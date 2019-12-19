The UN General Assembly adopted a resolution on the issuance of U.S. visas
The General Assembly adopted a resolution urging the United States not to hinder the issuance of visas to diplomats from other countries coming to the UN action, says RBC.
In particular, the General Assembly expects that visas will be issued promptly to all representatives of States members of the United Nations that delegates could begin their duties.
The authors of the resolution were Bulgaria, Canada, Cyprus, Costa Rica and côte d’ivoire. A decision on the document was adopted by consensus without voting.
On topic: What kind of questions you can ask at the border if you fly frequently in the US
In September a number of members of the Russian delegation are unable to participate in the work of the 74 session of the UN General Assembly, which took place in the United States, because of non-issuance of an American visa. The Kremlin has called for a “harsh response” from Moscow and the United Nations. The same problem faced the members of the Iranian delegation. At the end of October Russia has put the issue of the transfer of the First Committee of the UN General Assembly on disarmament of the United States, however, the Committee did not support the initiative.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- In early October, the Russian diplomats were not allowed in the US to participate in the forum “Dialogue of Fort-Ross” due to non-issuance of visas. Earlier, the US denied visas to ten members of the Russian delegation to attend the UN General Assembly, including a member of the Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev and head of the Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin.
- In Moscow deemed Washington’s actions a flagrant example of disrespect to the members of the UN and said that does not exclude response, but I remind you that launched the process of exchange restrictions, the United States.
- The refusal of visas is not new. In 2017 the members of the delegation of the Ministry of defense of Russia has not issued visas for the U.S. to participate in joint Russian-Chinese conference of military to the UN.