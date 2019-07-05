The UN has accused the Venezuelan government in the use of ‘death squads’ (PHOTO)

Victims of the operations of the security services of Venezuela for the year 2018 were more than 5 thousand people. Thus, the government intimidates Venezuelans to save power, reports the BBC, citing a report of the office of the UN high Commissioner for human rights.

The report is based on the testimony of 558 victims and witnesses “human rights violations and the deteriorating economic situation” in Venezuela from January 2018 to may 2019. The UN expressed concern that the Venezuelan government can use the security services “to throw fear into the population and maintain control over society”, reports “Interfax”.

The document refers to the “shocking” number of deaths in the country in 2018, is designed as the application of force by the police while resisting arrest – 5 287. Until may of this year the security forces were killed by 1569 people. The office of the UN high Commissioner for human rights believes that in this way the Venezuelan authorities conceal extrajudicial executions, and murder while trying to drag are dramatizations: the victims put drugs and guns, which before that shoot into the walls or air, to create the appearance of a firefight. This is confirmed by the eyewitnesses.

Cases are known, when black vans with no markings came in poor areas. There cars out security officers in masks raided the young people and killed them from firearms.

In addition, the report refers to the use of torture against detainees, including electric shocks, suffocation with plastic bags, waterboarding, beatings, sexual violence, deprivation of food and water, exposure to extreme temperatures. Among the victims include former security officials. So, the fleet captain Rafael Acosta arévalo, who was arrested for participating in a conspiracy to overthrow Nicolas Maduro, died under torture, according to the lawyer of the deceased. Judging by the damage on the body, Raphael choked, beaten and tortured with electricity.

The death of 49-year-old officer has caused a great resonance. And Arevalo died just three days after the visit to Venezuela of the UN high Commissioner for human rights Michelle Bachelet. In the end, murder the captain presented the Lieutenant’ascanio of Tarasco and Sergeant Esteban Sarante.

The report also elaborates on the violation of economic and social rights of Venezuelans and their right to justice. A separate section of the report focuses on the oppression of indigenous peoples, migrants and refugees.

The report will be presented to the UN Council on human rights Friday.

The crisis in Venezuela has intensified after 23 January 2019, the opposition leader Juan Guido, whose appointment to the post of speaker of Parliament two days earlier revoked by the Supreme court of Venezuela, declared himself acting President of the country. The interim head of state recognized by the US, joined the country’s Group Lima (except Mexico), the Organization of American States and several European countries. All Guide supported by more than 50 countries.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro called the incident a coup attempt. It was supported by Russia, Belarus, Bolivia, Iran, China, Cuba, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Syria and Turkey.