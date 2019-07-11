The UN has condemned the conditions of detention of immigrants in the United States
The UN high Commissioner for human rights Michelle Bachelet outraged by the conditions of detention of refugees and migrants on the border of USA and Mexico.
She stated that the us government should not detain children and to separate them from the families, according to the UN website.
“As a pediatrician, mother and former head of state I’m shocked that children are forced to sleep on the floor in overcrowded detention centres where they do not have a medical aid and not give is where not met safety standards,” said Bachelet. She, in particular, referred to the report on the conditions of detention of migrants on the southern border of the United States, prepared by the Department of internal security of the country.
She stressed that detention of children can be considered as cruel and inhuman treatment prohibited by international law.
“The detention of a child even for a short time – even if it is in good conditions – may have a negative impact on his health and development,” said Bachelet.
The high Commissioner urged the US authorities to find alternative solutions to the problem of illegal migration, not related to the confinement of children and adults into custody.
“The deprivation of migrants and refugees of liberty should be a measure of last resort,” stressed Bachelet. At the same time, she said, migrants must not be detained for a long time, and the conditions of their detention must comply with international standards in the field of human rights.
“States have the sovereign right to decide the conditions on which foreign citizens can enter the country and stay in its territory. However, measures for the protection of borders must comply with the obligations of States in the field of human rights, they should not be limited to identify, detain and immediately deport illegal immigrants,” said Bachelet.
She recalled that the majority of migrants and refugees embark on a perilous and forced to travel with their children, fleeing from violence and hunger; they are looking for protection and humane attitude.
“But in the end, when they think they finally got to a safe place, they are separated from family, detained and kept in terrible conditions. This should not happen anywhere in the world,” said Bachelet.
The high Commissioner encouraged the countries of origin of migrants, the country of arrival and transit States to cooperate. She recalled the need to work together to solve the basic problems that lead to migration, such as poverty, violence, discrimination and the negative consequences of climate change.
At the beginning of July in the USA the scandal connected with poor conditions of detention of illegal immigrants at the border. A group of lawmakers from the Democratic party visited temporary detention centers of migrants opened near the border with Mexico, describing the “nightmare” conditions that contain thousands of people – according to the congressmen, the detained illegal immigrants from Central American countries often lack access to water, food and other basic needs.
On Tuesday, the inspector General of the Department of homeland security has published photos from the detention centre for migrants in Texas.
While trump said that if illegals don’t like the conditions, then “let them not come”.