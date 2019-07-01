The UN has counted how many are killed daily, children of immigrants
Approximately 1,600 migrant children were killed or went missing in the period from 2014 to 2018, that is one child migrants and refugees are dying daily. This was reported in the new report by the International organization for migration (IOM), published on Friday.
In the IOM stress that the report provides official information — collection of data on migrant children difficult, and the real figures may be much higher.
“We have no data on migrant children, their age, appearance or condition, it is very difficult to develop policies for their protection”, – said the representative of IOM Frank Lacko.
The organization reported that only in the period from 2014 to 2018, killed 32 thousand workers, more than half of them drowned in the Mediterranean sea. In Southeast Asia the majority of the dead and missing migrants were Muslims-Rohingya. Increased the number of deaths on the border of Mexico and the United States – in five years it killed almost 2 thousand people.
The IOM report was published just a few days after the world saw the photo of migrants from El Salvador, Oscar Ramirez and his daughter, Valeria, drowned in the river Rio Grande on the Mexican-American border. The head of the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Henriette Faure stated that the “had shaken us all to the core” and urged the country to do everything possible for the protection of migrants.