The UN has made a demand to Russia because of the Crimean Tatars
The monitoring mission of the UN on human rights urged Russia to fulfill the decree of the court of justice to cancel the decision to ban Mejlis of Crimean Tatar people, which in 2016 was accepted by the Supreme Court of Russia. This is stated on the mission page in Facebook.
“3 years ago, on 29 September 2016, the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation upheld the decision to ban the Majlis, which had previously adopted the Supreme Court of the Crimea. As a result, the Mejlis, the representative body of the Crimean Tatars, cannot perform their functions so far.
The situation continues despite the decision of the International court of justice. In 2017, the court came to the conclusion that the Russian Federation should refrain from restricting the representative bodies of the Crimean Tatars, in particular, of the Majlis.
We urge the Russian Federation to implement the court order and the UN to lift the ban of the Majlis”, — stated in the message.
Recall that in 2016 the so-called Supreme court of the occupied Crimea ruled to ban the activities of Mejlis of the Crimean Tatars in the annexed Peninsula. The Majlis recognized the extremist organization. Members of Parliament throughout the annexation of Crimea by Russia has made Pro-Ukrainian position.
Later the “power” occupied Crimea transfer the property of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people, religious administration of Muslims, which is controlled by Russia.
