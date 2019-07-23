The UN has reported about the most disastrous recent attack on civilian areas in Idlib. Russia blamed the shelling of the market and the death of about 40 people (PHOTO)

Loading...

About 60 people were killed, more than a hundred, including women and children, were injured in an airstrike on several areas in the southern Syrian province of Idlib on July 22. This was stated by the Deputy regional humanitarian coordinator for Syria, mark Cutts. According to him, it was “one of the most deadly” attacks on areas inhabited by civilians since the intensification of the military conflict three months ago.

The most significant blow was struck in a popular market in Maaret-EN-Numan, the result of which killed at least 39 people, including eight women and five children, the statement said Cutts. He noted that these numbers may increase as the discovery of new bodies. According to him, among the victims was also a lifeguard and an employee of the hospital.

In the evening of 22 July, under fire were also market Sarakeb in Idlib, killing eight people, including a woman and four children. In Aleppo, a mortar attack killed seven civilians. Thus, this past Monday was one of the deadliest days since the beginning of April, said Cutts. The UN representative said that these attacks were made a week after the shelling of the market in elibscn the village of Maar-Brother-in-law. Then killed 12 civilians and injured 20.

“All of this is a continuation of last months attacks on critical civilian infrastructure in the North-West of Syria, including medical institutions, schools, water systems and bakeries. The United Nations has registered more than four hundred victims among the civilian population”, – said in a statement humanitarian coordinator.

Syrian monitoring centre for human rights (SOHR), in turn, said that the RAID on the market in Maaret al-Numan was attacked by Russian aircraft, and among the victims was a member of the non-governmental volunteer organization “White helmets”.

The Russian defense Ministry called “fake” information about the impact of the Russian aviation market in Maaret al-Numan. “Aircraft of Russian air force no tasks in the area of the Syrian Arab Republic were not fulfilled”, – quotes prees-service of the Ministry, RIA “Novosti”. At the time of the review, the Ministry of defense was aware of the 23 victims of the attack on the market.

Maaret al-Numan is under the control of Islamists from the coalition “Hayat Tahrir al-sham”*, headed by former militants of the banned in Russia, the group “Dzhebhat EN-Nusra”* notes “Radio Freedom”. They oppose Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. Part of the area jointly patrolled by the armed forces of Turkey and Russia. Despite promises to create in the region a zone of de-escalation of the conflict, the fighting there continues.

At the end of June the UN asked Russia detailed information about how it uses the coordinates of the location of hospitals in Syria, which since the end of April, that is as long as the Russian-backed Syrian forces launched an attack in Idlib, are exposed to air strikes. By the end of June, during this period, from the bombing affected more than 20 hospitals and at least ten schools.

The UN did not rule out that attacks on hospitals committed intentionally. Syrian doctors even began to hide their position from the organization, fearing raids by the Syrian government and the Russian aviation. This leads to the fact that doctors undertake only the most urgent cases and cannot provide assistance to other patients in full. The power of Damascus and the Russian command saying that strikes are only targets of jihadists after confirming intelligence.

*”Dzhebhat an-Nusra” (“Hayat Tahrir al-sham”), the group recognized as a terrorist and banned by the court.