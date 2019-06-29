The UN predicts that 2019 will be the hottest in the history
The world meteorological organization of the UN predicts that 2019 will be one of the hottest in the entire history of observations. It can affect people’s health.
Also, according to the forecasts, the five-year period from 2015 to 2019 will beat the record for high average temperatures, reports Euronews.
However, the organization can not claim that heat waves in Europe is directly linked to climate change. At the same time, they warn that due to global warming heat waves in which the air temperature reaches 40° C, will become more frequent, intense and long lasting.
According to experts, the cause of the abnormal heat of 2019 is the system of the two areas of high pressure is located near Greenland and over North-Central Europe. They block the southern cyclone, which could cool the air. The result is a plume of hot air trailing from Spanish and African deserts.
The consequence would be temperature records and intense thunderstorms. Scientists fear that the high temperature will lead to the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people. They recall that in 2003 heat wave killed 70 thousand Europeans, and last year in Germany died at least a thousand people.
As he wrote, “FACTS”, in Spain and France as a result of the abnormal heat wave killed several people.
