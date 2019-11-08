The UN rejected Russia’s postponement of meetings outside the United States
The first Committee of the UN General Assembly dealing with disarmament and international security, has not supported Russia’s proposal to transfer its work from the United States due to non-issuance of visas to diplomats, the correspondent of RIA Novosti.
The draft decision is called “Increase of efficiency of work of the First Committee”.
The document States that the General Assembly requests the UN Secretary-General to submit no later than February 1, 2020, the report on the implementation of U.S. government obligations by agreement with the organization of 1947 regarding the headquarters of the United Nations.
In particular, we are talking about the commitment of Washington to ensure that all, without exception, representatives of the UN unimpeded access to the headquarters of the organization.
In addition, the draft decision said that the General Assembly requests the UN Secretary-General to submit before 1 March 2020, the report has taken efforts to ensure full implementation of the agreement.
In case of lack of progress by 1 April 2020 the authors of the document ask the UN Secretary-General to submit a report on alternative venues for the next session of the First Committee, including Geneva and Vienna, as well as about the possible consequences for the budget.
According to the document, the General Assembly decides that if the question of issuing visas to diplomats is not resolved in a reasonable and limited period, and if the Secretary will participate more actively in solving this problem, HA will consider the question of convening a session of the First Committee 2020 in Geneva or Vienna.
The United States did not grant visas to 18 diplomats from Russia during the current session of the UN General Assembly, including members of delegations to the First and Sixth committees of the organization dealing respectively with disarmament and legal issues.
The first Deputy of Russia’s permanent representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky suggested to postpone session of the First Committee from new York to Vienna or Geneva against the background of the visa policy of the United States.
Then Russia made in the First Committee a draft procedural decisions.