The UN urged Ukraine to close the site “Peacemaker”
UN urges the Ukrainian authorities to close the controversial Peacemaker website. On 16 October, said Deputy Chairman of the UN monitoring mission Benjamin Moreau at the meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on freedom of speech, transmit Ukrainian news.
“Again and again I remind you of one very famous moment is the Peacemaker website. As you know, the site collects and publishes personal data of individuals, including journalists, which violates national legislation and international norms. Those whose data are available on the website, are referred to as terrorists, separatists and traitors. Opening their data, in turn, carries a danger to such persons. unfortunately, the contact details of the journalists are still on the site, which carries a danger to them,” said Moreau.
What about the site “Peacemaker” thinks Vladimir Zelensky
The President of Ukraine during the press-marathon 10 Oct 190 asked multi-part questions. One of them concerned the site “Peacemaker”.
“As President, I can’t open or close sites. If there was my wife – you know my attitude? We had the story of “Matchmakers” with my wife. Dishonest history with my wife 100% dishonest. But you must understand if there breaking the law – as was the case with some websites on terrorism – okay, then, ready to engage. But if I start to engage in any of the sites are not very correct”, — said Vladimir Zelensky.
The President stressed that he does not know who is now the owner of the site “Peacemaker”.
“I’m sure it’s not Anton Gerashchenko. We can test them. I once asked him, are you the owner, but he said, “We once worked, but I went out,” said the President.
The head of state believes that it would be worth to meet with representatives of the media and also talk about freedom of speech and the protection of Ukraine’s interests. But regardless of this conversation and its results Zelensky is not configured to manage media manually.
“We still have to try to be a democratic country. Error their website “Peacemaker” is correct. If they do another thing… as President, I can’t talk to close the site. Whatever it is,” — concluded the President.
What is the site “Peacemaker”
The website appeared online after the start of Russian aggression in the spring of 2014. It collects and publishes information on people considered dangerous for Ukraine.
In “the Peacemaker” claim that accept information about the people whose actions “have signs of crimes against national security of Ukraine, peace, humanity and international law”. The website reportedly gets hundreds of emails every day, some of the information is eliminated, and the part falls into the so-called “Purgatory.”
“Peacemaker” has repeatedly criticized in the West, in particular for the publication of lists of foreign and Ukrainian journalists who have been accredited by the so-called “DNR” and “LNR”. The Ministry of foreign Affairs of Germany demanded to remove the site after it fell into the former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder.