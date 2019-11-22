The undefeated Mayweather Jr. announced his return to the Boxing (photo)
Legendary American boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr., who for years brilliant professional career never lost one out of 50 fights (27 KOs!), announced his return in a big box.
“Come back out of retirement in 2020,” — wrote the 42-year-old boxer on his page in Instagram, having accompanied a post the photo.
Recall that just a few days ago, Floyd Mayweather Jr. stated that he did not intend to leave again in a ring, because in recent years due to heavy injuries were killed many fighters. They say, health is more expensive.
Note that the legendary boxer and after his retirement in 2015 continues to earn easy money. For example, in August 2017 Floyd Mayweather Jr. at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas met with UFC star Conor McGregor, who won by technical knockout in the 10th round. For this fight, both athletes have earned a lot of money, but, of course, most of the fee went to the American.
And 31 December 2018 as part of the show Rizin at the “Saitama Super Arena” in Tokyo Mayweather in the first round knockout 20-year-old Japanese Tenshin Nasukawa, who is a kickboxing and mixed martial arts. During this battle the American earned $ 9 million.
.
Photo Getty Images
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter