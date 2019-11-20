The undefeated Mayweather talked about a possible return to professional Boxing (photo)
42-year-old American Floyd Mayweather Jr. remaining undefeated in the professional ring (50 wins, 27 by knockout), assessed the likelihood of their return to active performances.
“I was asked to return to the ring, but my health is my wealth. Boxing is a very brutal sport. Over the past few years, many fighters died in the ring. You should know when to stop. I had a great career, and I am happy with it, “said Floyd in an interview with Reuters.
The American will to continue playing in exhibition fights that don’t carry a threat to health or life. “I make a lot of money on this — from 10 to 30 million dollars. I think I earn more than the majority of fighters in the battles. I never called myself a star. I am legend because when I go, about me will continue to speak, “added Mayweather.
Mayweather often boasts of his wealth, exposing such pictures in social networks
