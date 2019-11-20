The undefeated Mayweather talked about a possible return to professional Boxing (photo)

Непобедимый Мейвезер рассказал о возможном возвращении в профессиональный бокс (фото)

42-year-old American Floyd Mayweather Jr. remaining undefeated in the professional ring (50 wins, 27 by knockout), assessed the likelihood of their return to active performances.

I was asked to return to the ring, but my health is my wealth. Boxing is a very brutal sport. Over the past few years, many fighters died in the ring. You should know when to stop. I had a great career, and I am happy with it, “said Floyd in an interview with Reuters.

The American will to continue playing in exhibition fights that don’t carry a threat to health or life. “I make a lot of money on this — from 10 to 30 million dollars. I think I earn more than the majority of fighters in the battles. I never called myself a star. I am legend because when I go, about me will continue to speak, “added Mayweather.

Непобедимый Мейвезер рассказал о возможном возвращении в профессиональный бокс (фото)Mayweather often boasts of his wealth, exposing such pictures in social networks

