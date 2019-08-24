The undefeated Ukrainian boxer beat the Russians in the USA: the full video of the fight
In the city of broken Arrow (Oklahoma, USA) took the second fight in the lightest weight category (to 55.3 kg) between not knowing defeats Ukrainian boxer Arnold Hagem (16 wins, 10 of them by knockout, 1 draw) and Russia’s Vladimir Tikhonov (17 wins, 10 of them by knockout, 2 losses).
A native of the settlement of limanskoye that in the Odessa region, though inferior to the rival in the total number of punches thrown, noticeably surpassed the Russians as the hits.
As a result, at the end of the fight, which lasted all eight rounds, the unanimous decision of the judges gave the victory to the Ukrainian three judges put the same score 80:72 in favour of Jega.
