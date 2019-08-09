The undefeated Ukrainian boxer first met eyes with his rival (photos)
The participants of the evening of Boxing VIP Boxing Party, which will take place on 10 August in Kiev, held an open training session in front of the capital audience.
In one of the shopping centers of Kiev undefeated Ukrainian boxer Dmitry Mitrofanov (5 wins, 3 of them by Ko, 1 draw) first met with her future opponent, an experienced boxer from Poland Rafal by Yatskevich (50 wins, 22 of them by knockout, 22 losses, 2 draws).
In front of the capital audience, the boxers showed their equipment and demonstrated what will impress the audience on the evening of Boxing on August 10, which will host “Caribbean Club”.
Dmitry Mitrofanov
Rafal Jackiewicz
Also the training was attended by other participants of the event, Hassan and Hussein Baisangurov and Ramil Hajiyev. Among the spectators played Boxing gloves with autographs of participants of the evening of Boxing.
VIP Boxing Party promises to be a very spectacular event, spectators are expecting uncompromising fights.
