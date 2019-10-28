The undefeated Ukrainian boxer has beaten the American in the championship battle: video knockout
24-year-old Ukrainian boxer Sergey Bogachuk, he in the middle weight category, won a spectacular victory in the battle for WBC Continental Americas Championship.
Our compatriot, who spent up to 15 fights in the professional ring, and in all won early victories, continued enjoyable series and the last Los Angeles meeting with the experienced American Tyrone Brunson (28 wins, 25 of them by knockout, 8 losses, 2 draws).
Branson three times in the course of the battle visited on the canvas of the ring (twice in the third round and one in the fourth), but each time got up and continued to fight. The fourth fall of Tyrone forced the referee to prematurely stop the match and award the victory to our fighter.
Note that your first match of profiling a native of Vinnitsa held in February 2017. The fight with Brunson became the first Ukrainian title in his career.
