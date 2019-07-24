The undefeated Ukrainian boxer learned the name of the future contender
The Ukrainian boxer Dmitry Mitrofanov, not knowing the bitterness of defeat on a professional ring (5 wins, 3 of them by Ko, 1 draw) will hold his next fight on August 10 in Kiev.
The rival of our compatriot will be a 42-year-old pole Rafal jackiewicz, who has vast experience during his career, boxer has spent 74 of the battle in which he won 50 wins (22 of them by knockout) and suffered 22 defeats (even in two games the winner was not determined). Mitrofanova opponent in Boxing since 2001, during this time, he was a champion European Boxing Union (EBU).
The match will be part of the VIP Boxing Party, which will be held in the capital’s night club “Carribean Club”. Also, viewers will watch on the evening of Boxing fights with participation of 21-year-old WBC champion among youth in the super Middleweight weight Odessa, Ramil Haciyev (8 wins, 5 of them by knockout, 1 loss, 1 draw), a former contender for the title of world champion in the Middleweight Hassan Baisangurov (17 wins, 7 of them by Ko, 1 defeat) and his older brother Hussein Baisangurov (14 victories, 12 of them by knockout, 1 loss), competing in the Middleweight.
As reported by “FACTS”, 31 August in London at the O2 Arena fight, will hold a Ukrainian Vasyl Lomachenko, a rival which will be a Briton Luke Campbell.
