The undefeated world champion in the heavyweight called Mustache “too small” to pose a threat
October 4, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
Oleksandr Usyk
The owner of the belt WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder (41-0-1, 40 KOs) spoke about the prospects of the former absolute world champion in the heavyweight Alexander Usik to conquer the “Olympus” in hawaiite, not the most impressive anthropometry Ukrainian.
“Alexander Usik is not threat to me. He’s too small. I mean, it makes a lot of movements and all that, but it doesn’t bother me”, – quotes the 33-year-old American BoxingNews24.
Let us add that his debut fight in the heavyweight division Usyk will take place on October 12 in Chicago. Rival of the Olympic champion of London-2012 will be the Dutchman Tyrone Spong.
We will remind, in may Wilder a heavy knockout in the first round against Dominic Brizil defended the WBC.