The unemployed will be paid up to 90 thousand UAH.
The economic development Ministry plans to provide unemployed Ukrainians for business financial support. Its maximum size in 2020 will reach 90 thousand UAH (subject to the purpose of unemployment benefits to a maximum amount). The average amount of such aid this year will amount to 46 thousand UAH, the press service of the Ministry.
In the draft budget of the Fund of compulsory state social insurance against unemployment in 2020 this program provides support to unemployed 386 million UAH, which is 4.7 times more than in 2019. Received for business organization tools to return is not necessary.
Participation in the program on creation of own business can take adult unemployed registered in State employment service, but who have not signed a new employment contract within one month after registration in the employment service and in cooperation with the career counselor made a plan of action to create their own business.
Not receive such assistance are unemployed and within the last 24 months before registration worked both physical persons-entrepreneurs, despite the fact that business was discontinued and withdrawn from the registration.
Will not provide it to persons who have already received financial support from the employment service on opening their own business, but was not carried on business or has ceased for a period of two years starting from the date of state registration.