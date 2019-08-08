The unexpected friendship of a dog and a crow touched the network users (video)
Users of social networks touched by the unexpected friendship that ensued between a Raven and a German shepherd from the U.S. named candy. Video of them playing together, posted in Instagram the owner of the dog, and it quickly became viral, spreading on social networks Instagram and Twitter.
Animal and bird clearly enjoy socializing with each other. “I have in the back yard unfolds a scene from a disney movie. Candy and this wild Raven are now best friends” — signed video.
Commentators came to affection. “This is the best video I have ever seen”, “I don’t know exactly why, but this pure friendship makes me cry… So innocent and directly contrary to their natural instincts”, “the People have something to learn from them” — they wrote.
Meanwhile there is a Disney movie playing out in my backyard. Kendi and this wild crow are besties now.
