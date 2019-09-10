The unique capsule designed for life on Mars turned into a mini-hotel in new York. PHOTOS, VIDEOS
Award-winning NASA a unique capsule that is built for life on Mars turned into a mini-hotel it is possible to stay for $ 175 per night.
If you want to join a Grand plan Elon musk to build a colony on Mars by 2050, you can get the advantage, try to start to spend the night in an unusual space capsule, built for life on the red planet, CNBC offers.
The new York architectural firm Al SpaceFactory carried a version of the award-winning NASA 3D capsules in upstate new York.
Starting in March, guests can spend the night at Tera environmental capsule, created with space technologies, the price is from 175 to 500 dollars per night. In August, Al SpaceFactory has launched a crowdfunding campaign Indiegogo to build capsules Tera, and several orders are already sold out.
AI SpaceFactory developed the original version of the capsule called Marsha for a NASA contest and won first place. The only difference between these two capsules that Marsha was built exclusively using fibers of basalt, which is rich in Mars, while creating the Tera used, and other materials, including fiberglass. Most of the materials used to create Tera, biodegradable and recyclable.
Al SpaceFactory hopes to use projects related to Tera, on the Ground, and make them a source of income to Finance their space-related projects. According to representatives of the company, its mission is to eliminate the use of traditional materials such as concrete that have a negative impact on the environment.
That’s how Tera will look like in finished form in accordance with the visualizations AI SpaceFactory. Two-storey house is located in a forest overlooking the Hudson river.
On the ground floor is the living area, a bathroom with a shower, a countertop for cooking and a living room with a Seating area, which opens onto the terrace.
The second floor, which will pass the wooden staircase can be sleeping loft or dining room with the living room.
Since the launch of the campaign last month Al SpaceFactory collected more than 64,000 dollars, more than doubled the original goal of the project is $ 30,000.
As chief space architect and the head of space technologies in SpaceFactory Jeffrey Montes, the company is still “varies” with the exact launch date of Tera, since it is a pilot project and there is still a lot of unknowns in the development of such a product using a thermoplastic.
In may, Al Marsha SpaceFactory won the first place prize of $500 in the NASA contest. Team Al SpaceFactory created a prototype Marsha a height of 4.5 meters using a 3D printer for 30 hours and three days without any human help.
Montes said that at the moment, NASA has no “plans for Marsha”.