The United States accused China of deliberately concealing the extent of the spread of coronavirus
China hid the extent of the outbreak of the coronavirus in the country, as underestimating the total cases and deaths, according to officials of the intelligence community of the United States in a secret report, according to three us officials. About it writes Bloomberg.
The officials asked not to name their names, because the report is secret, and they refused to itemize its contents. But, according to them, the main thing is that public reporting of China on infections and deaths are intentionally incomplete. Two of the officials said that the report concluded that the data of China are fake.
The outbreak began in China’s Hubei province at the end of 2019, but, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University, the country publicly announced only about 82 000 cases and 3300 deaths. This compares with more than 189 000 cases and over 4,000 deaths in the United States, which marked the world’s largest flash.
The US President Donald trump said that in China, data on viruses that seem to be a little understated, but he’s not got the intelligence report that the country had concealed the scale of its outbreak.
“Their number seems to be a bit smaller than they actually are” — he said at the daily briefing by the coronavirus in the White house.
He added that the US and China have been in constant contact and that Beijing will spend $250 billion to buy American products.
“The reality is that we could be in a better position if China were more candid, — said Vice-President Mike Pence. — What is now obvious is the fact that long before the world learned in December about the coronavirus, China has dealt with him before this.”
Despite the fact that China has implemented a strict quarantine, there was considerable scepticism about the reported figures on the number of infections in the country. The Chinese government has repeatedly revised its methodology for counting cases within a few weeks except for people with no symptoms, and only 31 March added to the total of more than 1,500 asymptomatic cases.
Stacks thousands of boxes near the funeral home in Hubei has caused the public to question the veracity of the data.
“The assertion that the U.S. has more deaths from coronavirus in China is false, said Senator Ben Sass, a Republican from Nebraska. — Not commenting on any secret information, it is very obvious: the Chinese Communist party has lied, is lying and continues to lie about the coronavirus to protect the regime.”
Deborah birx, immunologist of the Department of state that advises the White house about his reaction to the outbreak, said that the reporting of China has influenced the assumptions about the nature of the virus in other countries.
“The medical community interpreted the Chinese data as it’s serious, but less than anyone expected, she said at a press conference. — We missed a significant amount of data”.
Suspicious reporting
The conclusion of the US intelligence community is an attempt to divert attention from the dramatic increase in mortality in the United States and other Western countries, said in his speech, the chief editor of a Chinese government newspaper “global times” Hu West capital.
According to him, in modern China it was not possible to forge serious data, especially in connection with the incident, which attracted such wide attention. He said that China has managed to reduce the number of deaths in Hubei province, where the virus first appeared in the end of last year and sent medical personnel and equipment from other parts of the country.
“To forge data on victims, which departments will be deployed? Who will carry out the plan? — said Hu. — For General data will require many different departments in many places. If one of them get it wrong once, the risk of making things worse can be very high.”
China is not the only country with suspicious reporting. Western officials pointed to Iran, Russia, Indonesia, and especially North Korea, which had not recorded a single case of the disease. There is speculation that Saudi Arabia and Egypt can also diminish their performance.
U.S. Secretary of state Michael Pompeo has publicly called for China and other countries to be transparent in relation to their data. He has repeatedly accused China of concealing the extent of the problem and the slow exchange of information, especially in the weeks after the appearance of the virus, and in blocking the offers of help from American experts.
“These data are important,” he said. The development of medical therapies and public health measures to combat the virus “so we can save lives, depends on confidence in the information about what actually happened,” he said.
“I urge every country to make every effort to collect accurate data. Try to share this information, he said. — We do it.”
Assume that the origin of the virus were bats, but promoters from countries such as China, Iran and Russia, promote conspiracy theories about the pandemic. For example, it is argued that COVID-19 has been created and distributed worldwide by the us military, writes “Voice of America”.
“We saw that not only Iran and Russia but China and others are trying to offer their interpretations,” said Pompeo reporters during a telephone roundtable, according to a transcript published by the state Department.
“Interpretations are different, but each of them has the same component. It is to try to avoid responsibility and to cause confusion in the world – confusion about the place of origin of the virus, the confusion about how different countries react to it, and which countries do provide assistance around the world,” she added.
“We think it is important that these interpretations were adjusted. President trump everything clearly in places in terms of this misinformation, we are also trying to do this work. It’s important.” – continued Pompeo.
In an interview with the President of Donald trump was asked to comment on the recent publication in the Washington Post, which said that China, Iran and Russia are engaged in disinformation, accusing the U.S. of provoking the epidemic and criticizing their efforts to combat it.
In response, trump criticized the Washington Post, suggesting that its publications can’t be trusted, and that in terms of misinformation, “every country does it.”
“They got this, we got this, we just call it differently. I am making very sharp statements against China, including coronavirus, which circulates for a long time, and not to say that they love this statement,” said trump.
Meanwhile, the state Department announced that the results of telephone conversation of the President of trump and the President of Russia Vladimir Putin on 30 March, the United States agreed to purchase from Russia the necessary medical supplies, including ventilators and personal protective equipment.
The statement said that the materials were handed over to representatives of the Federal emergency management Agency in new York on 1 April.
“In the past, both countries provided each other humanitarian assistance during crises, and will undoubtedly do so in the future, – reads the statement of the spokesman Morgan Orgaus. – Now is the time when we must join forces to overcome a common enemy that threatens the life of each of us.”
