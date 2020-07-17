The United States again broke the record for the number of infected with coronavirus
The U.S. broke a new record for the number of infected by the coronavirus by more than 75,000 cases per day, writes Business Insider.
Thursday, July 16, the United States again broke the record for the number of new cases of coronavirus in one day — more than 75,000, according to the database of the New York Times. According to the Johns Hopkins University, the number of new cases over a 24-hour period was 68 428 — which is also a record.
According to the publication, some numbers have not yet been announced. Less than a month ago, on June 24, there were 37 cases of 014 for a day, but since then this number has almost doubled, and the record was broken 11 times in the last month.
According to the morning of 16 July, the US has 3.5 million HIV infections is the highest among all countries of the world. According to the Johns Hopkins University, the death rate exceeded 138 000 people.
10 States reached a record of deaths from complications of coronavirus in one week. Thursday, July 16, FL-established record of 156 deaths per day.
The Washington Post previously reported that the capacity of hospitals in several States (such as Arizona, Florida, Texas and Alabama) suffered greatly from this rate of incidence. Alabama authorities reported that 87% of the beds in the state are already filled.
Officials of public health, including the main infectious diseases, USA Dr. Anthony Fauci, warned: if in the United States with an active increase in the incidence of not taken safety measures, the country may soon be faced with 100 000 new cases of coronavirus in the day.
“It is possible that if we don’t get good control of the current outbreak, and it will continue to spread to other regions of the country, we can reach 100,000 new cases per day. Remember how we grew from 20,000 cases per day to 40,000, and then 60,000. The last thing I want to see is how we will reach 100,000 per day,” said Fauci.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 12
[name] => In USA
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => novosti-ssha
)
IN THE UNITED STATES
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28347
[name] => special Projects
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => specproekty
)
СпецпроектыFacebookVkontakte
bookmark