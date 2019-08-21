The United States agree with the assessment of Twitter and Facebook action of China in Hong Kong, said Secretary of state Michael Pompeo (PHOTO)

Loading...

The US state Department largely agree with how the American company Twitter and Facebook evaluate China’s actions against protesters in Hong Kong. This was stated on Tuesday in the TV channel CNBC U.S. Secretary of state Michael Pompeo, reports TASS.

Twitter announced on Monday that recorded in the segment of the network of microblogging in Hong Kong information operation with the participation of 936 accounts registered in China. The company has specified that only mentioned the most active participants in information operations, which is close to 200 thousand. The company Facebook has informed on Monday about locking in my social networks seven pages, three groups and five accounts, “involved in concerted actions, which originate from China and are concentrated in Hong Kong”.

“You mentioned the data are largely consistent with our understanding of what efforts are undertaken by China around the world,” said Pompeo.

The Secretary recalled that when the American media actively wrote about attributed to Russian intervention in elections in the United States in 2016, he urged not to reduce the problem to one state. “I was reminded that it does not just Russia. The same actions committed from China, North Korea, Iran. I believe that this is an international challenge which provides an international enterprise, developing including here in America,” Pompeo continued, expressing the desire to dwell on this issue at a more appropriate time.

Pompeo was asked whether the United States above mentioned services for the conduct of American propaganda in other countries. “We don’t do that. We do not distribute deliberately false information anywhere in the world. It would be contrary to the laws of the United States,” he said.

At the beginning of June in Hong Kong, mass protests broke out against the initiated by the local authorities of the bill, which aims to establish the mechanism of delivery from Hong Kong to mainland China for the prosecution of persons suspected of violating laws of China or under investigation. Under public pressure, the head of the local administration Carrie Lam took the bill from the agenda, but that hasn’t stopped a wave of protests.