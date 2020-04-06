The United States and Canada conduct negotiations on the introduction of duties on oil from Russia
The Minister of energy of the province will participate in the online conference OPEC+ next week.
Power of the oil province of Alberta, Canada are in talks with the US over imposition of duties on imports from Russia and Saudi Arabia oil, if they are not able to quickly conclude a deal that will end the price war, RBC 5 April, citing the Financial Times.
According to the newspaper, which refers to the Premier of a province Jason Kenney, Minister of energy of the province will participate in the online conference OPEC+ next week.
In addition, Kenny made it clear, the newspaper writes that Alberta is prepared to cooperate with the cartel in terms of reduction of fuel production.
The FT notes that the province can set their own policy with respect to oil production, but the introduction of a joint U.S. duties will require coordination with the Federal authorities.
As reported by the newspaper, officials from the United States, the us Department of energy are studying whether the duty on crude oil to reconcile Russia and Saudi Arabia, but while these discussions are preliminary and suggest several other options to address the issue.
Canada is the fourth largest producer and exporter of oil. It produces 4.6 million barrels of oil a day and exports of 3.7 million barrels.
Oil Sands of Alberta contain the largest crude oil reserves approximately equal to the conventional oil reserves of the rest of the world.
On the eve of the US President Donald trump claimed it is not going to impose duties on oil for Russia and Saudi Arabia, but admits such a prospect.