The United States and South Korea postponed military exercises for the sake of improving relations with the North (PHOTO)

U.S. and South Korean defense ministries mark Esper and song Yong Mu announced this decision in Bangkok on the sidelines of the meeting of defense Ministers of member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). The postponement of the exercises, the allies explained the intention to continue the diplomatic process with North Korea. The new date is not appointed yet.

The head of Pentagon said that future decisions can be adjusted “in accordance with the needs of diplomacy.”

As the Associated Press, on Friday, when the Esper held consultations with South Korean authorities about the transfer of the exercise not a word was said. Also this week, he said that the United States will increase its combat readiness on the Korean Peninsula for the sake of diplomacy.

The DPRK has repeatedly criticized the upcoming military exercises of South Korea and the United States. So, Pyongyang against this background, accused Washington of “crazy military excesses”.