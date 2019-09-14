The United States conducted another operation in ensuring freedom of navigation in the South China sea (PHOTO)

The USS Wayne Meyer has passed near the Islands in the South China sea, which are claimed by several States in the region, especially China, reports TASS with reference to the representative of the 7th fleet of the U.S. Navy based in Yokosuka (Japan), rinna Mommsen.

“The USS Wayne Meyer challenged the restrictions on innocent passage imposed by China, Taiwan, and Vietnam, as well as challenged the claim of China on the border, which include the Paracel Islands”, – quotes its words Reuters.

U.S. Navy regularly conducts operations of its kind in the South China sea. The Chinese government condemns such actions and considers them provocative.

Disputes over the territorial jurisdiction of several archipelagos in the South China sea have been ongoing for decades. Although the main defendants dispute about the ownership of these territories are Vietnam and mainland China, partial or full claims to the Islands and adjacent waters also claimed by Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and other States in the region.

In addition to the strategic location on the crossroads of sea routes of the Indian and Pacific oceans, the value of the Islands is also determined by the fact that on their shelf, according to expert estimates, contain substantial oil reserves and mineral resources