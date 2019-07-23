The United States decided to create an international coalition to patrol the Strait of Hormuz (PHOTOS)

Loading...

Washington created a coalition to patrol the Strait of Hormuz after the incident with the tankers. This was the US Secretary of state Mike Pompeo announced in an interview with broadcaster WFTV 9, a transcript of which is published on the Department’s website.

According to Pompeo, the purpose of the patrol will be the preservation of the trade routes open. “This will be part of the nation from around the world. It is a deterrent action,” he said, Recalling the position of the American President Donald trump, who “made clear” that the US does not want war with Iran. “We just want them to stop terrorist activities around the world. And so we are working to change the behavior of the leadership of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” he said.

Pompeo also said that the President of the United States Donald trump is “happy” to meet with leaders of Iran without any preconditions and firmly convinced of the need for diplomatic contacts, which will allow to avoid a military conflict.

About the necessity of the coalition said earlier the Chairman of the joint chiefs of staff General Joseph Dunford. He told Reuters that the United States are in talks on cooperation with several countries and discussing with them the creation of the coalition, which “would ensure freedom of navigation in Hormuz and Bab-El-Mandeb Straits”. Later, the assistant head of the Pentagon Katherine Wilbarger said that the coalition is not a military showdown with Iran, and to ensure the safety of shipping in the first place by enhancing intelligence and surveillance in the region.

On 19 July, the Islamic revolutionary guard Corps (IRGC) announced the arrest in the Strait of Hormuz tanker Stena Bulk, which was under the British flag. The ship with 23 crew members on Board was heading to the Saudi city of Jubail, where there are oil fields. As claimed by the Iranian side, the tanker was arrested after collided with a fishing vessel and did not respond to distress signals.

British foreign Ministry called the incident unacceptable and sent in connection with the incident of the appeal to the UN security Council. The Agency warned Iran of “serious consequences” if the tanker is released. As later stated by the Minister Jeremy hunt, the military presence of the West off the coast of Iran might increase if the country will not change their behavior.

The situation around Iran escalated after June 13 in the Gulf of Oman on the two tankers after alleged attack happened explosions and fires. The US blamed the incident on Iran, they were supported by the UK and Saudi Arabia. Tehran rejected the accusations.

June 20, the Iranian military shot down an unmanned reconnaissance aircraft of the U.S. Navy RQ-4, after which the United States, the President said trump was going to cause pinpoint strikes on three targets on the territory of Iran. 10 minutes before the start of the operation of tramp gave the order not to carry it out, considering the disproportionate actions of Tehran.

July 4 British Marines have detained a tanker of Iranian oil in the Straits of Gibraltar, and a few days later, on July 9, Iranian ships tried to capture in the Persian Gulf, the British oil tanker British Heritage , marching, accompanied by the frigate Montrose. The frigate “a warning” to the Iranians, giving them guns onboard, and then ships the IRIS receded. After the capture of the tanker Stena Bulk President of the United States Donald trump said that all the less willing to consider the possibility of concluding a deal with Iran because of Tehran’s behavior, but the Americans “prepared for the worst scenario.”