The United States has created ice cream for lovers of hot dogs
It looks too unusual.
It seems that fans of unusual flavors are becoming more. Because the demand creates the offer, reports Suite.
While summer is not yet over meat company Oscar Mayer introduced a new product, which is very carefully developed — ice cream with the taste of the hot dog.
The dessert is called Ice Dog Sandwich and was released to National ice cream day.
Sweets in the form of a sandwich have an exotic taste that will cast a spell fastidious gourmets and lovers of unusual combinations. So, bakers placed between sweet biscuits-scones two different creamy ice cream with chunks of candied sausages and the aroma of mustard.
Until August 12 in Manhattan, this ice cream will be giving away for free. Admit it, you would like to try?
