The United States have given the participants ‘Nord stream-2’ deadline to withdraw from the project
After that, in the case of the companies participating in the creation of the pipeline, sanctions will be imposed, writes “Voice of America”.
All companies involved in the construction of the Russian pipeline “Nord stream-2”, must within 30 days to complete all operations associated with this project and come out of it. Otherwise, they will be made by the state Department sanctions list in accordance with the law “On national defence”, which was signed by the President of the United States Donald trump December 20. This is stated in the statement of the Bureau of energy resources, published on the website of the US state Department.
Sanctions against the “Nord stream-2” provided in accordance with section 7503(d), also known as the law “On protection of energy safety of Europe (PEESA)”.
The state Department will follow the letter of the law, said in a statement. Since the President signed the bill, Secretary of state Mike Pompeo will have within 60 days to provide Congress a report, which will be listed company that violates the requirements of the law.
The state Department noted that the Minister will give a report “as soon as possible”. The United States will impose sanctions against violators, if they do not “demonstrate a good faith effort immediately to curtail participation” in the Russian project. All operations must be rolled within 30 days. “All the companies brought to the “Nord stream-2″, should carefully examine what this means for their activities,” the statement said.
Possible sanctions, in accordance with the law, will affect the project participants who “sell, lease, or provide ships engaged in the laying of pipe at a depth of 30.4 m or below sea level when you create the “Nord stream-2″. Participants who fail to comply with these requirements will face sanctions,” added the authors of the document.
Why the United States opposed the “Nord stream-2”
The document sets out the main reasons why USA and several European allies oppose the creation of a gas pipeline under the Baltic sea.
First and foremost, “Nord stream-2” supports the ongoing Russian aggression against Ukraine. Russia is trying to prevent closer integration of Ukraine with Europe and the United States. “Nord stream-2” will allow Russia to bypass Ukraine for gas transit to Europe, with the result that Kiev may lose the significant revenues received by the country at the expense of transit of Russian gas, and will increase the vulnerability of Ukraine against Russian aggression.
Another important aspect is the increase of Europe’s dependence on Russian natural gas supplies, which will increase after entering the “Nord stream-2” in the system. Europe will become even more vulnerable to Russia, and for this reason the US government and many European countries opposed this project.
The U.S. government advocated for the diversification of energy supplies, the emergence of the possibility of choice will help to reduce the role of the geopolitical factor in the energy market, to reduce the final price for consumers and increase energy security of European countries.
For example, European consumers have already saved $ 8 billion due to the fact that appeared on the market liquefied natural gas from the United States. This allowed the Europeans to achieve lower prices when signing new contracts with existing vendors, according to a state Department statement.
The U.S. consistently opposed the construction of “Nord stream-2” for many years. This position reflects the established practice of the development of energy security through diversification of supply depending on the country of origin, delivery methods and fuel types, including renewable energy. All energy market participants must act according to the rules prevailing in this market, and in accordance with market principles, the state Department added.
This pipeline was planned to run until the end of 2019 from Russia to Germany bypassing transit States – Ukraine, Belarus, Poland. The capacity of the pipeline is 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year. The project cost is estimated at nearly 10 billion euros.
Construction was delayed because of the position of Denmark. The sole shareholder of “Nord stream-2” is the Russian Gazprom. Partners of monopoly on the project – and Uniper German Wintershall, Austrian OMV, French Engie and Royal Dutch Shell (Britain and Netherlands) – promised to Finance 50% of the project.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- The house of representatives of the U.S. Congress adopted the law on the defense budget, which includes provisions for sanctions against companies involved in the construction of “Nord stream-2” According to the document, sanctions will apply also in the case that these pipelines will change name or are replaced by others.
- Foreign Minister of Germany Heiko Maas urged the U.S. not to impose sanctions against Russian pipeline “Nord stream-2”. He noted that the German government is trying to convince Washington to abandon the restrictions.