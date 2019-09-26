The United States imposed against Russia new sanctions because of Syria
In the United States announced a new package of anti-Russian sanctions. The Ministry of Finance has imposed sanctions against three Russians working for the company “Sovfraht” and five ships.
In a statement, the U.S. Treasury States that the restrictions imposed on the Maritime Assistance LLC, located in Moscow in connection with violations of sanctions against Syria.
The company is involved in the schemes for the delivery to Syria of jet fuel. According to U.S. intelligence officials, is the fuel used for refueling of Russian military aircraft involved in attacks on opponents of the regime of Bashar al-Assad.
Under the sanctions were Ivan Hams, Karen Stepanyan and Ilya Loginov and court YAZ (IMO 9 735 323), SIG (IMO 9 735 335), SUDAK (IMO 8 943 155), PASSAT (IMO 8 523 242) and OT-2077 (IMO 9 025 778).
We will remind, according to the chargé d’affaires of the USA in Ukraine William Taylor, the US could use against Russia new sanctions for its aggressive actions.
As reported by “FACTS” because of the sanctions Russian politicians, who were to take part in the annual session of the UN General Assembly in new York, denied a us visa.
