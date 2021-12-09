The United States imposed sanctions against the former Deputy Chief of Staff of the President of Ukraine
The administration of US President Joe Biden has imposed sanctions against a number of individuals and organizations around the world. Andriy Portnov, the former deputy head of the administration of ex-President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych, was on this list. He is accused of bribery and illegal influence on court decisions. This is stated on the website of the US Department of the Treasury.
Who is Portnov and what he did
According to the USA, Andrey Portnov, thanks to bribery, established extensive ties with the judicial and law enforcement apparatus of Ukraine. Widely known as a judicial mediator, Portnov has been accused of using his influence to buy access and make decisions in Ukrainian courts, and undermine reform efforts.
The US authorities claim that as of 2019, Portnov has taken steps to control the Ukrainian judicial system, influence relevant legislation, seek to appoint loyal officials to senior judicial positions and support court decisions. In mid-2019, Portnov colluded with a senior Ukrainian government official to form the country's highest legal institutions in his own interests and to influence the Constitutional Court of Ukraine. In addition, Portnov was implicated in an attempt to influence the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.
Portnov is accused of corruption, including misappropriation of state assets, expropriation of private assets for personal gain, corruption related to government contracts or the extraction of natural resources, as well as bribery.
The administration of the Department of Finance for the Control of Foreign Assets (OFAC) also imposed sanctions on the Andrey Portnov Foundation due to the fact that this organization is controlled by a corrupt ex-official.
Portnov fled from Ukraine February 22, 2014. A few days later, the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine demanded that the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Security Service of Ukraine detain Portnov, and in March 2014 the EU and Canada added him to the list of high-ranking Ukrainian officials against whom financial sanctions are being imposed, writes Voice of America.
It is known that in May 2014, Andrey Portnov received a temporary residence permit in Russia.
El Salvador's Prime Minister Marta Carolina Resinos de Bernal, who, according to the US Treasury, led a corruption scheme to award contracts to fight the coronavirus pandemic, was also blacklisted, Guatemala's Ministry of Health senior official Manuel Victor Martinez, two South Sudanese construction companies. former Liberian Senator Jormi Johnson and two former Angolan government officials, Leopoldino Fragoso do Nascimento and Manuel Elder Vieira Diaz Junior, are accused of embezzling billions of dollars from the public treasury.
Why the US introduced sanctions
Today, December 9, International Anti-Corruption Day, OFAC imposed sanctions against fifteen individuals and entities in several countries in Central America, Africa and Europe.
“Corrupt practices rob citizens of resources, undermine public confidence and threaten the progress of those fighting for democracy,” & # 8211; said the head of the Department of Finance Janet Yellen. & # 8211; We are committed to confronting those who seek personal enrichment at the expense of people who trust them with their service, especially in the midst of a global pandemic. We are taking these actions today to expose corrupt leaders and bring them to justice. ”
International Anti-Corruption Day has been celebrated annually on December 9, since the General Assembly of the Organization on October 31, 2003 The United Nations adopted the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC) to raise public awareness of the importance of anti-corruption initiatives in anti-corruption and anti-corruption.
There are currently 189 parties to the UNCAC. Corruption allows attackers to abuse their authority and gain unfair benefits at the expense of others. Fighting corruption is one of the pillars of the Summit of Democracies because it is a critical part of building trust.