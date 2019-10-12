The United States is further moved 3 thousand troops to Saudi Arabia over attacks on refinery (PHOTO)

The United States sent an extra 3 thousand (according to other sources – 2 thousand) troops in Saudi Arabia after the attack on the oil installations of the state company Saudi Aramco, which occurred September 14, said on Friday the Agency Reuters citing its sources.

Later, the Pentagon confirmed earlier received messages about the location of the “subject to the previous deployment of troops” additional 3 thousand troops in Saudi Arabia. About it as transfers “Interfax”, said in a statement released by the Agency.

It notes that “the Minister of defense Esper informed the crown Prince of Saudi Arabia and defence Minister Mohammed bin Salman this morning to deploy additional troops to ensure and strengthen the defense of Saudi Arabia”.

We are talking about the transfer, in particular, the two Patriot batteries and one system of high-rise natmosphere interception (Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, THAAD), two air squadrons and one expeditionary wing.

However, it pointed out that the United States “does not seek conflict with the Iranian regime.” “However, we will retain a powerful military capacity in the region, ready to respond to any crisis, and will defend forces and U.S. interests in the region,” reads the statement.

The light of the previous rendition of reinforcements, in total, in the area of responsibility of Central command of US forces (in the middle East and Central Asia) are now almost 14 thousand additional troops.

We will remind, on the night of 14 September the two largest companies, Saudi Aramco (in the Hail and Hurisa) was attacked by drones. Responsibility for the attack claimed by the rebel Houthis of Yemen of the movement “Ansar Allah”, saying that when sabotage was used 10 bombs and UAVs. As a result of explosions and fires caused by strikes, mining the world’s largest exporter of crude oil fell by 5.7 million barrels per day from 9.8 million barrels per day.

USA, Saudi Arabia, UK, France and Germany was blamed for an attack on Iran. In their version, the attack was organized with the use of drones and missiles, which are not in the Arsenal of the Houthis. In Tehran, these accusations are called unfounded.