The United States recognized the legality of Israeli settlements in the West Bank: than it threatens

Monday, November 18, U.S. Secretary of state Mike Pompeo made an official statement that clearly aggravate the situation in the middle East. His words have caused, to put it mildly, misunderstanding in the EU and the UN. Pompeo said that Washington no longer considers the Jewish settlements on the West Bank of the Jordan river illegal and in violation of international law, said Pompeo. The status of the West Bank should be resolved through negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians, he added.
“We have long adhered to the other policies. And it didn’t work. It is a fact, and there’s some evidence. Today we recognize the realities on the ground. Now we have declared that the settlements as such are not illegal under international law… We gave Israel and the Palestinians space in order to work together to find a political solution to this very, very difficult problem. We think that we actually increased the likelihood that it is successful. I hope that we go forward in this matter, and it does not require a lot of time, “said Pompeo.
USA, thus, refused the positions taken by the world community on the question of the status of the West Bank of the Jordan river. The UN believes that Israel has occupied during the 1967 war. International law prohibits the country-the occupier to build civilian settlements in the occupied territories. Israel insists that the land belonged to no one, hence, cannot be considered occupied. On the West Bank of the Jordan river at the present time, there are already 140 Jewish settlements, inhabited by about 600 thousand Israeli citizens.
The United States had changed its position on this issue. Moreover, the statements clearly party component. In 1978 the administration of President Jimmy Carter, who represented the Democratic party, said that the construction of Jewish settlements contrary to international law. But in 1981, Republican President Ronald Reagan has revised this attitude. He claimed that he does not consider the Jewish settlements on the West Bank of the Jordan river illegal.
The UN has repeatedly tried to adopt a resolution condemning Israel and calling for the abandonment of the construction of settlements in the occupied territories. Under Reagan and after him, the U.S. has vetoed such a project. In 2016, President Barack Obama suddenly did not do it, and the resolution was adopted. And here is the administration trump made a sharp turn.
Of course, in Israel welcomed the statement Pompeo. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stressed that Washington “has corrected the historical mistake” made by Obama and encouraged other countries to join the United States.
However, the high representative of the Union for foreign Affairs and security policy Federica Mogherini stated that the EU’s position remains unchanged: the Jewish settlements “are illegal from the point of view of international law”. They significantly complicate the process of reconciliation of Israel and Palestine.
Mogherini recalled that in November, the EU court ruled to specifically label goods produced by residents of Jewish settlements in the occupied territories. The judgment States: “the Mere statement that the goods produced in the state of Israel, may misinform consumers regarding the fact that Israel is present in the respective territories as the occupying power, and not as a sovereign entity.”
Israel called the EU’s decision discriminatory. The United States also expressed its concern, stating that it supported the campaign of boycotting Israeli goods that have unfolded in the world.
The Palestinian representative Nabil Abu Rudeina said: “the Administration of U.S. President does not have the authority and skills in order to cancel the international resolutions, has no right to legitimize the Israeli settlements“. Palestinians have held consultations with ambassadors of member countries of the UN to develop “a common position on the illicit US statement on Jewish settlements“.
Meanwhile, various Islamic groups in the middle East promise to strengthen resistance “to the Jewish settlers.” Activity of jihadists raises serious concerns in Washington. The U.S. Embassy in Israel, which by the decision of the tramp was moved from tel Aviv to Jerusalem, warned American citizens that travel to Jerusalem, the West Bank of the river Jordan and Gaza can be dangerous.
“Individuals and groups opposed to the recent statements of US Secretary of state, can be aimed at government facilities, private interests and American citizens, “reads the statement of the Embassy.
Recall that in Israel a car under the control of the Palestinian drove into a group of people at the bus stop.
