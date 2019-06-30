The United States refused to completely lift sanctions against Huawei
The head of the National economic Council, White house, Lawrence Kudlow said that the decision of the President of the United States Donald trump to lift sanctions against the Chinese company Huawei does not mean full Amnesty, reports TASS.
Kudlow explained that the lifting of sanctions applies only to products available in other countries. Other supplies to the company in the United States is still prohibited.
Donald trump and Chinese President XI Jinping agreed to resume trade negotiations among countries at the summit “the Big twenty” (G20) in Osaka, which was held June 28-29. The American side promised not to impose new import duties on Chinese goods.
Recall that a trade war between the US and China broke out in the spring of 2018, when Washington imposed tariffs on imports of Chinese steel and aluminum. China also imposed duties against American products, and then followed by a series of retaliatory “strikes.”
The confrontation escalated in may 2019, when the US imposed duties on Chinese goods worth $ 200 billion. In China responded with tariffs on American products to $ 60 billion. After that, trump has banned American companies to cooperate with Chinese firm Huawei.