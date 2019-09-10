The United States returned to Ukraine a painting stolen during the Second world war. PHOTO
International cultural detective story with a happy ending: for the first time in the history of the United States returned to Ukraine disappeared the picture. It became known, where it remained for 70 years, as it is found and what it cost to get home a work of art.
The painting “the Secret departure of Ivan the terrible oprichnina before it” disappeared from Dnipropetrovsk art Museum during the Second world war, and the last two years, the Ukrainian Embassy in the United States, together with the FBI have been working to return home to Ukraine, found in America a picture, says TSN.
This return was preceded by a real detective story. On the Museum’s website still says: “the Canvas is destroyed by the invaders”. The American owners did not know that it belongs to them.
“I bought a house in Richfield, Connecticut, in the 1980s, along with several paintings that were left there by previous owners,” says David Tracy, the owner of the house.
Exactly how the painting appeared in America is unknown. When his wife Tracy moved to a nursing home, began to sell the property. For a new home my favorite painting has gotten too big — so she ended up in the gallery in the suburbs of Washington. There it in the lists of works put up for auction, saw employees of the Dnieper Museum. They sounded the alarm and began the painstaking work to return the home work.
“This is the first case in the history of our bilateral relations when the United States to return cultural values to Ukraine. And now I can say that it was a very long way,” says the Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States Valeriy Chaly.
After receiving confirmation of the provenance of a painting from the Dnieper (former Dnepropetrovsk. — Approx. ForumDaily), the FBI together with the Embassy was waiting for the formal decision of the court. Everything was done secretly to prevent the return process was intended to Russia, demanding that the picture was returned to her, as the successor to the Soviet Union.
Wife Tracy, after learning about the history of the paintings, did not prevent the return of the paintings home.
“I’m happy to return the picture to the Ukrainians, says Gabriela Tracy, the lady of the house. — I hope that someday we will go there and will be able to see it in the Museum.”
And in Northern Maine where I live wife Tracy, go gift from Ukraine — plate with Petrykivka painting, which is much easier to find a place in a cozy house.