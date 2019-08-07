The United States sent the aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan in the South China sea (PHOTO)

Loading...

Washington sent into the waters of the South China sea task force, the U.S. Navy led by the nuclear aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan (“Ronald Reagan”). This was announced Tuesday by AP.

As it notes, the group passed through the disputed waters on the way to the capital of the Philippines Manila. On Board the aircraft carrier were Philippine military, reports TASS. As stated in the article, the commander of the group, Karl Thomas made a statement that the presence of US ships will strengthen stability in the region. “The motto on our carrier – the world from a position of strength,” he said.

Aboard the aircraft carrier also is about 70 F18 supersonic jets, spy planes and helicopters, writes The Japan Times.

Rear Admiral Carl Thomas also added that U.S. military presence helps to ensure security and stability in the region, and increases the effectiveness of diplomacy and the negotiation process.

Territorial disputes in the South China have been conducted around the Paracel Islands (Xisha), and Spratly archipelago (Nansha), the right to which is disputed China, Brunei, Vietnam, Malaysia, Philippines. Since late 2013, Beijing is pursuing there is a large-scale hydraulic engineering and construction work on the construction of artificial Islands and also on expansion and development of these areas, reports TASS. On a separate artificial Islands China has already built the runway, beacons and other objects.

The main reason for conflict is the attempt to establish control, including the military component, over the area near the Strait of Malacca, through which about 60% of China’s trade and 80% of Chinese imports of hydrocarbons.