The United States started the investigation against Harvard and Yale due to money from Russia
The U.S. Department of education started an investigation against Harvard and Yale, due to the fact that they didn’t notify the authorities on foreign funding of $6.5 billion, says RBC.
In addition, the authorities demanded that Harvard University to disclose information about the contracts or gifts from other countries. Among them are Russia, China, Iran, Saudi Arabia and Qatar. In particular, the Department requested information concerning ties with the Russian Fund “SKOLKOVO” and “Kaspersky Lab”.
The requirement associated with the investigation in respect of educational institutions. The investigation began after Federal officials expressed concern about the dependence of universities on the foreign money.
They believe that the universities of the ivy League receive donations from governments and companies in countries that are “hostile to US” and potentially looking for opportunities to steal research and to disseminate propaganda on behalf of foreign authorities.
Topic: Us majors: as a working system of bribery in the elite universities in the USA
The publication notes that American universities are obliged to notify the authorities about foreign contracts and donations amounting to $250 thousand and above. A rule for decades, but demand his execution, the U.S. government began recently, the newspaper notes.
The ivy League is an Association of American universities, which includes eight schools. They are considered the best universities in the country.
In November of the same letters Departmentbecause the United States sent to the Massachusetts Institute of technology (MIT) and the University of Maryland. He demanded information about contracts with foreign entities, including the government of Russia, Fund “SKOLKOVO” and “Kaspersky Lab”.
In 2019, a new scandal erupted after the media found out about the fraudulent scheme into the best universities in the United States — dozens of parents, including American celebrities, gave bribes to ensure that their children were enrolled in prestigious educational institutions. The Ukrainian was one of the defendants in the case. He received large sums of money for each student, for which he provided a fake examination results.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- In March of 2019 in the US filed charges against 50 defendants in the case of mass cheating for admission in leading universities of the country.
- We are talking about a fraudulent scheme whereby parents paid an organization that ostensibly prepared students for admission to the University. In fact, the employees of this organization handed over the students exam or correct their answers.
- The organization also bribed coaches varsity teams to students enrolled allegedly for their success in sport, regardless of their actual abilities. In court papers, also alleges that some defendants created for customers fake characteristics about their athletic achievements.
- Among the accused were 33 parents, including actress felicity Huffman and Lori loughlin, the coaches, the examiner administrators to assist applicants and administrator at one of the universities. They were accused of conspiring to help enroll applicants to bypass the established procedures.
- Deception was attended by sports coaches from Yale, Stanford, University of southern California, Wake forest University and Georgetown University.
- Star of the American TV series Lori loughlin and her husband, designer Mossimo of Janelle, the Singer paid 500 thousand dollars for what he gave to the University of southern California with their daughters Olivia and Isabella. The girls were given for masters rowing.
- 56-year-old Huffman, star of TV series “Desperate Housewives” and “American crime” winner of an Emmy, a Golden globe award and screen actors Guild USA, was the defendant in the scandal. Felicity Huffman is married to actor William Macy. The star couple has two daughters: 18-year-old Sophia and Georgia, of which 14 will be on March 17. Just because of maternal love to Sophia and got under a consequence “desperate housewife”.
- For a good result SAT for Sofia paid the Singer 15 thousand dollars. According to the materials of the case, the father also helped her daughter. For some reason, however, against William Macy no charges have been laid.
- Wealthy parents of a girl so wanted a daughter to Yale that paid the Singer for services of $ 1.2 million. And he, in turn, made client the football star and helped her to the women’s football team of the University.
- The press recalled the case of Jared Kushner, son-in-law of the President of the United States: he was accepted to Harvard shortly after the Charles Kushner, Jared’s father, donated to the University $2.5 million to the entrant did not differ outstanding test results.
- Two students of Stanford sued the universities mentioned in the indictment. Women believe that the manipulation decreased their chances of parole Yale and University of southern California, and the scandal will affect the value of their diplomas.
- The indictment States that the crimes were committed in the period from 2011 to 2019.
- Prosecutors said that in many cases children did not know about the fraudulent scheme.
Different
IN THE UNITED STATES
Harvard
Yale
SKOLKOVO
