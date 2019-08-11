The United States urged Russia to abandon recognition of independence of Abkhazia and South Ossetia on the anniversary of the ‘five day war’ (PHOTO)

Loading...

USA 11-th anniversary of the start of the operation of Georgia against South Ossetia again called on Russia to abandon recognition of independence of Abkhazia and South Ossetia, said on Thursday the U.S. Department of state representative Morgan Ortagus. It quotes “Interfax”.

“We urge the Russian Federation to reverse the recognition of the so-called independence of the occupied Georgian regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia”, – she said at the briefing.

Ortagus also pointed out that Russia must fully comply with the terms of the cease-fire, published in August 2008, withdraw its troops from “occupied territories of Georgia” and to guarantee the nonuse of force against Georgia. She accused Russia of continued violations of the rights of the people of Georgia on security and added that the United States will not cease to operate until, while “Russia does not stop its occupation of sovereign Georgian territory”.

On the night of 7 to 8 August 2008 in South Ossetia, the war began is known in history as “the five-day war”. This armed conflict between the armed forces of Russia and Georgia, which lasted to August 12, started with the fact that on the night of 8 August, Georgia was subjected to massive shelling the capital of South Ossetia. Russia got involved in the conflict, announcing the beginning of “operation peace enforcement”.

Georgian troops occupied Tskhinvali, was soon knocked out of him by the Russian army. Tanks of the armed forces stopped near Tbilisi. As a result of confrontation, Moscow recognized the independence of South Ossetia and Abkhazia.

Meanwhile, in early July this year, the international human rights organization Amnesty International published a report on human rights violations in the so-called bordersize: in the spring of 2013, Russian border guards started installing a barbed wire, to build the wall and dig in boundary markers, fencing off the territory of South Ossetia/Tskhinvali region from the territory controlled by Tbilisi.

By the end of 2018, the administrative line of demarcation runs through 34 border villages. Because of this, their people fully or partially deprived of access to agricultural land, forests, orchards and water sources. They do not have the ability to procure firewood for the winter and “cut off from their relatives, sources of income, cultural and social life.” Often barbed wire separates the neighboring house, making the relatives of the hostages of the foreign political interests: at the risk of being detained while trying to cross the dividing line, they pass each other money, medicines and other necessary things through the fence under the cover of darkness. When you cross the line of demarcation annually have been detained hundreds of people.

Representatives of international human rights organizations for 2018 interviewed more than 150 residents who are directly affected “bordersize”, and came to the conclusion that this process has a negative impact on communities on both sides of the administrative line of demarcation “limiting the right to freedom and personal inviolability and the right to freedom of movement, reducing the quality of life and reinforcing discriminatory practices.”

The report contains a call to the authorities of Russia, Abkhazia and South Ossetia “to revise and weaken the regime for crossing the” demarcation lines, abolishing all restrictions on travel; to provide economic, social and cultural rights of the population on both sides of the demarcation line; to investigate allegations of torture and ill-treatment of detainees at the border with Georgia; to open the previously closed border crossing points. And the government of Georgia is encouraged to provide financial and social support to those who lost access to their agricultural lands as a result of “bordersize”.