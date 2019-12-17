The United States will provide $1 billion for energy infrastructure, including Ukraine
The U.S. is considering the possibility of allocating $ 1 billion to American companies to build energy infrastructure in Central and Eastern Europe, including in Ukraine.
This is stated in the message of the Cabinet of Ministers, Ukrainian news.
“In meetings with members of Congress Dmitry Kuleba advocated the adoption of the draft law of the United States on the energy security of Europe, which will soon be seen. It will provide about $ 1 billion to American companies to build energy infrastructure in Central and Eastern Europe, including in Ukraine. This will allow to diversify the flows of natural gas and reduce dependence on Russian energy resources“, — stated in it.
Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration Dmitry Kuleba noted the strategic importance of energy diversification in Europe.
“We are talking not only about Ukraine, but about the strategic balance in the region, in particular, about the influence of Russia in Central Europe and the Western Balkans“, he said.