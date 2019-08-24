The United States will raise duties on goods from China
After the statement of Beijing about the return fees that will be imposed on American goods, the US President, Donald trump declared that the further actions of States against China will not keep itself waiting long. He wrote about this in his Twitter.
“Our stupid country have lost trillions of dollars from China for many years. They steal our intellectual property worth billions of dollars every year, and they want to continue to do so. I will not let that happen. We don’t need China. Frankly, we’d be better off without them. China was making on the States and steal from us year after year, and this must end…” — wrote Donald trump.
He noted that today in the daytime will respond to Chinese sanctions. He also urged Telecom operators, including Fed Ex, Amazon, UPS and others to stop the supply of fentanyl from China.
“Fentanyl is killing 100,000 Americans a year. President XI said that it will stop — it is not. Our economy, thanks to our achievements over the last 2.5 years, far more than China’s economy. We will continue in the same spirit,” — said the American President.
A new round of trade war the U.S. and China and comments by Donald trump crashed the stock market. As reported Investors.com industrial index Dow Jones fell more than 100 points, and then began to grow. The index of technology companies Nasdaq composite fell 1.4% after a series of tweets trump. S&P 500 lost 1.3% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were down 1.2%.
Screenshot: Twitter/ Donald J. Trump