The United States will spend $2.1 billion on a vaccine against coronavirus

The US administration will allocate $2.1 billion French pharmaceutical Corporation Sanofi and British GlaxoSmithKline for the joint development of vaccines against coronavirus. On Friday, July 31, reported both companies in a General statement.
They undertook to deliver in the USA of 100 million doses of vaccine in the event of the success of its clinical trials. In the future the us government will be able to get another 500 million doses of vaccine in addition.
Most of the allocated money will get Sanofi. Sanofi and GSK plan to begin clinical trials of vaccines based on the technology of DNA recombination, in September this year and release it in the sale in the first half of 2021.
Sanofi noted that in the case of test success will be able to produce 1 billion doses of vaccine per year.
Earlier, the chief sanitary doctor Viktor Lyashko said that after the emergence of vaccines against coronavirus, the world health organization will be able to provide her on the special program for every fifth Ukrainian.
