The United States will upgrade air and missile defense in connection with the departure of the INF Treaty in the past (PHOTOS)

The United States intends to improve its air and missile defense in connection with the expected care in the past Russian-American Treaty on the elimination of intermediate and shorter-range missiles (INF Treaty) of 1987. This was reported Tuesday to President Donald trump for the post of Minister of defense mark Esper.

He touched on this subject, speaking at the hearings devoted to the consideration of his candidacy, the Committee on Armed services of the Senate of the U.S. Congress. “We certainly need to prepare our air defense system to defeat these missiles of intermediate range. The army [USA] working on it. Know that other branches of the armed forces [the U.S.] doing it,” said Esper. His words leads TASS.

According to him, the other side of the coin is that the US “must develop their own conventional missiles, medium-range and shorter-range, to deal not only with Russia but also with China.”

Americans in 2014 say that Russia does not comply with the INF Treaty. And in October 2018, the US President, Donald trump has announced the release of Washington from the INF Treaty in the circumstances.

Later, U.S. Secretary of state Michael Pompeo gave Moscow two months to “resume” the terms of the agreement. In particular, the United States insisted that Russia has refused to the missiles 9М729 (SSC-8), whose range, as claimed by Washington violates the INF Treaty.

In Moscow, these accusations are called unfounded, stressing that the missile was not designed and was not tested on the range exceeding the set limit.

23 January 2019, the defense Ministry and the foreign Ministry held a briefing for military attaches of foreign States in Moscow, which demonstrated the military equipment allegedly belonging to the rocket 9М729, which, according to the Washington violates the INF Treaty. The Russian side claimed at a press briefing that 9М729 is actually a modified version of the cruise missile 9M728 (R-500), created for complex “Iskander”. The military added that the new missile range is 20 kilometers less due to the additional electronic component and increased combat equipment, which allegedly increased its weight.

February 1, 2019, the United States began the procedure of withdrawal from the INF Treaty. 2 February, Russia announced the withdrawal from the Treaty.

USA on February 2 suspended the implementation of its obligations under the INF Treaty. The us administration also threatened that Washington was 6 months out of the INF Treaty if Moscow does not fulfill certain requirements for this contract.