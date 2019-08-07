The United States will use all necessary for the overthrow of Maduro in Venezuela, said in the White house (PHOTO)

Loading...

The United States is considering all options for settlement of the situation in Venezuela and will use all means necessary to overthrow the government of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro. This is stated in a statement on Tuesday, the press Secretary of the White house Stephanie Grisham.

“All options are considered. The United States will use all appropriate means to end the hold Maduro [of power] in Venezuela, to support the Venezuelan people access to humanitarian aid and provide a democratic transition in Venezuela”, – stated in the document, which is quoted by TASS.

“The dictatorship of Maduro should end in order to in Venezuela was a stable, democratic and prosperous future free from the horrors of socialism is destroying this once great country”, – said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the assistant to the President for national security John Bolton on Tuesday called on Russia to refrain from rendering assistance to the Venezuelan authorities.

“Once again, we’re talking Russia, especially those who control her finances: “don’t increase your bets in a losing bet,” said Bolton, held in Lima for the International conference on the situation in Venezuela. The broadcast was carried out on the Facebook page of the American Embassy in Peru.

With similar call Bolton appealed to Beijing. “For China, which is desperately trying to recoup their financial losses, the fastest way to do this is to support the new legitimate government [Venezuela], he said. – Russia and China, we say that your support of the regime [Venezuelan President Nicolas] Maduro is invalid”.

In addition, John Bolton threatened new measures against Cuba for its cooperation with the Bolivarian Republic. “The U.S. is taking some steps to sever ties between Venezuela and Cuba. Our sanctions against the carrying between the two countries oil ships only the beginning,” said Bolton.

The Russian side has repeatedly said it supports the legitimate President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro. As stated on 21 July in Caracas, Deputy foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, the self-proclaimed President Huang Guido there is no reason to claim that he represents the will of the people of Venezuela.

On Tuesday, the President of the United States Donald trump has signed a decree on new sanctions against Venezuela. The us government decided to freeze the assets of Caracas in the country. In addition, sanctions may hit the Russian and Chinese companies, which have supported the regime of Maduro.

Donald trump also announced that it is considering the imposition of a blockade of Venezuela.

The crisis in Venezuela has intensified after 23 January 2019, the opposition leader Juan Guido, whose appointment to the post of speaker of Parliament two days earlier revoked by the Supreme court of Venezuela, declared himself acting President of the country. The interim head of state recognized by the US, joined the country’s Group Lima (except Mexico), the Organization of American States and several European countries.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro called the incident a coup attempt. It was supported by Russia, Belarus, Bolivia, Iran, China, Cuba, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Syria and Turkey.

Note that the political crisis in the country played out against the background of deep economic crisis, which has lasted for many years. Escape from hyperinflation, famine, shortages of goods and medicines, the country has left more than 3 million people (about one in ten residents).