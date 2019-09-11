The University of Tennessee was supported by a creative fan who are bullied in school. PHOTO
The University of Tennessee has sold over 16,000 t-shirts, the creation of which was inspired by a young fan from Florida, have been subjected to bullying after he came to school with a homemade design of a logo College t-shirt. This writes the NY Daily News.
The fourth-graders wanted to wear a t-shirt with the logo of the University of Tennessee (UT) on “College day” at his school, but not having the authentic t-shirt, decided to do it himself by attaching a sheet of paper with handwritten letters “U. T.” to his orange shirt. Teacher Laura Snyder wrote in his post on Facebook that the student came into the classroom that afternoon in tears after a few girls made fun of his shirt.
“He was devastated” — she wrote, not mentioning the name of the child.
Just a few days later, the official shop of the UT has introduced a new t-shirt design, which is fully consistent with the picture of the student. Representative UT the Foundation of Plewman said on Twitter that this shirt was a great success: she made a splash on the website of the store and has led to thousands of pre-orders in just a few days.
Shop VolShop stated that the proceeds from the sale of shirts will benefit the nonprofit organization, which opposes bullying Stomp Out.
The University also sent the young super-fan’s box, full of products with the logo of the College, including caps, t-shirts, pens, bottles, bracelets, and much more. The teacher said the student was “shocked” when she opened the gift.
“He proudly wears t-shirts and caps that were in the box, — she wrote in Facebook. — Everyone who saw this was goosebumps or tears. He inspired and touched the lives of many people. When I told him that his design turned into a real t-shirt, and people support it and buy a t-shirt, his jaw dropped. He smiled broadly, he grew up, and I can say that he became much more confident in myself!”
She also said that the incident has United her class and became a learning experience for everyone.
New UT t-shirts were available for order in seven different sizes, $14.99 each.
What started as regular bullying at school, turned into a thrilling story and a huge commercial success.